'Beat Her for Muslim Appeasement': Sushma Swaraj's Husband Tweets Snapshot of Troll's Message to Him
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also retweeted some of the tweets by the troll and posted a poll asking Twitterati if they approved of such posts.
Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to “beat her up and teach her not to do Muslim appeasement”.
New Delhi: External Affairs Ministers Sushma Swaraj was targeted by social media trolls again on Saturday, some of whom accused her of “Muslim appeasement” and even dragged in her husband Swaraj Kaushal.
Sushma thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for complementing her work.
"There are higher expectations from us as a country from our citizens living outside. I compliment EAM @SushmaSwaraj for her exemplary leadership. She has given a new confidence to our people abroad in the ability of our Govt to reach out to them when in need #PresidentKovind," the official Twitter handle of the President of India had posted.
The foreign minister has been attacked by trolls on Twitter since the transfer of a Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow over allegedly insulting a Hindu-Muslim couple.
According to the couple, Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.
A section of social media had targeted Swaraj and her ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.
The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature.
Asked whether the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating taking any action against the trolls, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "The EAM (External Affairs Minister) has responded to those malicious tweets and the trolling which she was subjected to in her own way and in a manner which she deemed fit. I don't think I have anything further to add on that."
June 30, 2018
Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets ? Please RT— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 30, 2018
There are higher expectations from us as a country from our citizens living outside. I compliment EAM @SushmaSwaraj for her exemplary leadership. She has given a new confidence to our people abroad in the ability of our Govt to reach out to them when in need #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 30, 2018
