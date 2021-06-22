Trouble for Nusrat Jahan as BJP MP Writes to Speaker, Seeks Action Over 'False Info' About Marital Status

Trouble continues to mount for TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi after a complaint was filed against her by BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya for giving false information in her affidavit in Parliament.

This comes in after Nusrat recently released a statement saying that her marriage with estranged partner Nikhil Jain was null and void as it was in a foreign country where no registration was done. The TMC leader said since an inter-faith marriage requires registration in India, which wasn’t done, it clearly meant that it was not a marriage and was instead a “live-in” relationship so the case of divorce did not arise.

In the letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maurya argues, “In her recent media statement regarding her marital status implies that Nusrat Jahan deliberately provided false information to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, thereby indulging in illegal unethical and immoral conduct. This tantamounts to cheating her electorate by providing deliberate false and misleading information and also bringing bad reputation to Parliament and its honourable MPs.”

“Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law," the letter further reads.

It may be noted that so far, no complaint was made against Nusrat as was indicated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat when asked why there was no action taken against her for false information.

On June 25, 2019, when Nusrat took oath as a Lok Sabha MP, she said her name was Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. She was also dressed as a new bride with ‘sindoor’. The video of her oath-taking is still on official records and also her affidavit on the Lok Sabha website which mentions her status as married and husband’s name as Nikhil Jain.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh requested the speaker to take stern action against such conduct and recommend the matter to the ethics committee for further action.

