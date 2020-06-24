Troubleshooter Himanta Biswa Sarma & Amit Shah Ensure No Trouble for Manipur's BJP Govt, Biren Singh to Stay as CM

Two visits in three days to Manipur's capital Imphal by NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma and a subsequent meeting in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah seems to have sorted the problems for now for the BJP government with N Biren Singh as chief minister that appeared to be in troubled waters.

Sources say the meeting with Shah, where NPP chief Conrad Sangma and his party's four MLAs -- Yumnam Joykumar Singh, L Jayentakumar, Letpao Haokip and N Kayisi -- were present with Sarma lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Sarma, Sangma and the NPP MLAs also called on BJP national president JP Nadda at the party headquarters.

Sangma and company conveyed to Shah the problems on ground with the BJP state leadership and how the same had been unaddressed despite bringing it up with the Centre earlier.

Shah gave them a patient hearing and an assurance that their concerns would be duly addressed. Shah also told Conrad that since NPP is an ally in both Meghalaya as well as Manipur and also a part of NEDA, they did not do the right thing by going the Congress way instead of raising the matter with them.

After the meeting, Assam Finance Minister Sarma tweeted: "A NPP delegation led by @SangmaConrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met Honble President of @BJP4India Sri @JPNadda ji today in New Delhi. NPP will continue to support BJP govt in Manipur for the development of Manipur."

It is now given to understand that the four NPP MLAs will shortly meet Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla and convey their support to Biren Singh's government.

On the question of whether a change of CM's face beckons in Manipur with growing dissent against Biren Singh, the BJP top leadership backs Biren Singh and are mindful of now bowing down under pressure to replace him.

Trouble started before Rajya Sabha polls recently when nine legislators including three BJP MLAs and four from Conrad's party, one independent and one from TMC decided to withdraw support to Biren Singh's government. While the three MLAs from BJP jumped ship to Congress.

The BJP despite this crisis managed to win the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The BJP had to rush their troubleshooter Sarma to Manipur. While being there on two occasions on the last three days, Sarma held meetings with various leaders. Speaking at Imphal airport on Tuesday evening, he said, "There are problems and we want to sort it out for once and for all. We will be holding a meeting with our top leaders in Delhi. After this we hope all issues are sorted and we can focus on development and elections."

Earlier today, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said in Imphal, "There is no trouble and our government is stable till 2022."

The problems for Congress which had rushed Gaurav Gogoi and Ajay Maken to Manipur are far from over. Top sources indicate at least four MLAs from Congress are in touch with BJP and may soon jump ship.

The problems between BJP's N Biren Singh and Bishwajeet Singh have been there from the start. While Bishwajeet has always eyed the number two position in Manipur government, that has been elusive. While Biren Singh has been very close to Ram Madhav, Bishwajeet has been known to be a close confidante of Sarma.

Bishwajeet and Biren Singh both made a number of visits to Delhi including one just before 2019 general elections when working President JP Nadda met them and had conveyed that the matter was resolved.

