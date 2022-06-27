TRS Announces Backing Yashwant Sinha for President, KT Rama Rao to Attend Nomination Programme Today

Ahead of the presidential nomination, Telangana Rashtra Samithi has announce backing the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for President. TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will also be attending the nomination programme of Sinha on Monday, sources have said.

“President of TRS Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri Yashwant Sinha Ji in the election for President of India. Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today,” Rao said in a tweet.

President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 27, 2022

Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday. Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), and some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme.

The sources said though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties meet on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana’s ruling party decided to support Sinha’s candidature.

The announcement comes days after K Chandrashekhar Rao had opted out of the big meeting called by her to discuss a joint strategy for the Presidential election, raising strong objections to the Congress being invited.

Last week, Yashwant Sinha was declared Presidential candidate by opposition parties. Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi had declined to be presidential nominees of opposition parties.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21. Kovind’s term will end on July 24.

