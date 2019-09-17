TRS Bows to Pressure, Observes Telangana Liberation Day at Party Headquarters

Hyderabad: After years of staying away from any programme that marked the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state into the Indian Union, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) observed Telangana Liberation Day at its party headquarters here on Tuesday. The merger had taken place on September 17, 1948.

On Saturday, the Telangana BJP had urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to advise the state government to celebrate the day. The BJP alleges that the TRS, which was in support of the demand during the separate Telangana agitation, has backtracked due to pressure from its friendly parties (Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM) after coming to power.

TRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) unfurled the national flag at the TRS Bhavan here and paid floral tribute to martyrs. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy, MLCs Narsimha Reddy and P Rajeshwar Reddy also took part in the function. KTR said the merger of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union was an accomplishment and the supreme sacrifices of martyrs deserved salute.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier informed the Assembly there was no restriction on any political party from observing the day, while adding that TRS would also unfurl the Tricolour to mark the day.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, also marked the occasion at the party office. They also celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

