Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TRS Bows to Pressure, Observes Telangana Liberation Day at Party Headquarters

TRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao unfurled the national flag at the TRS Bhavan here and paid floral tribute to martyrs.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:September 17, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TRS Bows to Pressure, Observes Telangana Liberation Day at Party Headquarters
KT Rama Rao and other TRS leaders unfurl the Tricolour at the party headquarters to mark Telangana Liberation Day on Tuesday. (Credit: Twitter@trspartyonline)
Loading...

Hyderabad: After years of staying away from any programme that marked the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad state into the Indian Union, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) observed Telangana Liberation Day at its party headquarters here on Tuesday. The merger had taken place on September 17, 1948.

On Saturday, the Telangana BJP had urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to advise the state government to celebrate the day. The BJP alleges that the TRS, which was in support of the demand during the separate Telangana agitation, has backtracked due to pressure from its friendly parties (Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM) after coming to power.

TRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) unfurled the national flag at the TRS Bhavan here and paid floral tribute to martyrs. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Malla Reddy, MLCs Narsimha Reddy and P Rajeshwar Reddy also took part in the function. KTR said the merger of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union was an accomplishment and the supreme sacrifices of martyrs deserved salute.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier informed the Assembly there was no restriction on any political party from observing the day, while adding that TRS would also unfurl the Tricolour to mark the day.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, also marked the occasion at the party office. They also celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram