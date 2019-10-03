TRS Fears Defeat in Huzurnagar Bypolls, Seeking CPI's Support, Says Telangana Congress
Congress leader Rama Chandra Khuntia said that the TRS had already lost seven parliamentary seats in the state in the general election this year, even after spending a large amount of money and misusing power.
File photo of Telangana Congress' Rama Chandra Khuntia. (Twitter/@vanam_IYC)
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress party affairs in-charge and general secretary Rama Chandra Khuntia said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) fears defeat in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll, and has sought support from the Communist Party of India (CPI).
Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad, Khuntia said that the TRS had already lost seven parliamentary seats in the state in the general election this year, even after spending a large amount of money and misusing power.
“Earlier chief minister KCR had said that the TRS would not go for a poll alliance with any other party, but now it is seeking support of the CPI. What does it mean? Is it not their fear?” Khuntia said.
He further expressed confidence in the Congress’ candidate for the Huzurnagar by-election, Padmavati. He said, “No one can stop Padmavati’s victory. All senior leaders including Jana Reddy and Revanth Reddy will campaign for her.”
The Congress leader also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP was using Mahatma Gandhi’s name as optics and publicity.
“They praised Gandhi for politics, meanwhile they will build a temple for Godse,” he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Husband Shows up for 'Maternity Photoshoot' After Pregnant Wife Advised Bed Rest
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
- Kapil Sharma Asks Priyanka Chopra If Nick Jonas Touches Her Mother's Feet; Actress' Response
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?
- Disha Patani Has the Best Response After Watching Tiger Shroff's War