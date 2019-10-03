TRS Fears Defeat in Huzurnagar Bypolls, Seeking CPI's Support, Says Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress party affairs in-charge and general secretary Rama Chandra Khuntia said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) fears defeat in the upcoming Huzurnagar bypoll, and has sought support from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad, Khuntia said that the TRS had already lost seven parliamentary seats in the state in the general election this year, even after spending a large amount of money and misusing power.

“Earlier chief minister KCR had said that the TRS would not go for a poll alliance with any other party, but now it is seeking support of the CPI. What does it mean? Is it not their fear?” Khuntia said.

He further expressed confidence in the Congress’ candidate for the Huzurnagar by-election, Padmavati. He said, “No one can stop Padmavati’s victory. All senior leaders including Jana Reddy and Revanth Reddy will campaign for her.”

The Congress leader also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP was using Mahatma Gandhi’s name as optics and publicity.

“They praised Gandhi for politics, meanwhile they will build a temple for Godse,” he said.

