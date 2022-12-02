TRS Leader K Kavitha Gets CBI Notice in Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Questioning on Dec 6

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha on Friday received a notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Delhi liquor scam case. The federal agency asked her to intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) for her examination on December 6.

Kavitha, a former MP and now a Member of Legislative Council, said she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate are ready to face any inquiry.

“We will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders’ images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha told reporters when asked about reports that her name figured in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate on one of the accused, Amit Arora, in the Delhi liquor scam case, PTI reported.

Kavitha had earlier said that she has nothing to do with the liquor scam in Delhi. She also said that she will file a defamation suit against two BJP leaders MP Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Sirsa after they alleged that she was involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

The CBI has registered a case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of GNCT of Delhi for the year 2021-22.

Delhi’s new liquor policy was rolled back in July by the Kejriwal government. On July 30, Sisodia, who also heads the Excise department in the national capital, announced the scrapping of the government’s new liquor rules under Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, now, allowing only government-owned liquor vendors to operate in Delhi.

The rollback came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe in connection with the new policy regime, directing Delhi’s Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a detailed report of the “role of officers and civil servants in its illegal formulation, amendments and implementation.”

