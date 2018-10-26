GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TRS Leader Narsa Reddy Suspended for 'Anti-party' Activities

Media reports claimed that Reddy, a former MLA from Gajwel near Medak, was in touch with the Congress.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2018, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TRS Leader Narsa Reddy Suspended for 'Anti-party' Activities
File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended its leader Narsa Reddy for alleged anti-party activities, TRS sources said.

Media reports claimed that Reddy, a former MLA from Gajwel near Medak, was in touch with the Congress.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on December 7.

Congress has allied with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) for the assembly polls.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...