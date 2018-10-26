English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS Leader Narsa Reddy Suspended for 'Anti-party' Activities
Media reports claimed that Reddy, a former MLA from Gajwel near Medak, was in touch with the Congress.
File Photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday suspended its leader Narsa Reddy for alleged anti-party activities, TRS sources said.
Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on December 7.
Congress has allied with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) for the assembly polls.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
