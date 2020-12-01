TRS Legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah Dies of Heart Attack in Hyderabad, Party Mourns Loss

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) legislator from Nagarjuna Sagar assembly segment Nomula Narsimhaiah died of a heart attack in Hyderabad’s Apollo hospital.

The 64-year-old had been suffering from health-related issues for the past few days and fell seriously ill at his residence on Tuesday morning. Family members rushed him to Apollo hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Narsimhaiah was elected twice as an MLA of Nakrekal from Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1999 and 2004 elections.

He joined TRS in 2013 and contested from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in 2014 against senior Congress leader K Jaga Reddy and lost the elections. He also contested as an MP from Bhongir Parliament seat in 2009 and lost.

As a student at Osmania University, he actively led the Student Federation of India and later joined the CPI(M).

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock and grief over the demise of Narsimhaiah and remembered him as a leader who worked for the people throughout his life. Ministers KT Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavati Rathode and others also expressed their condolences.