TRS-MIM Alliance Sweeps Telangana MLC Elections as Congress, TDP Boycott Polls

Ninety one MLAs of the TRS, including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and seven MIM MLAs participated in the polls held at the Assembly between 9 am and 4 pm.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 12, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: The ruling alliance of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) bagged all five MLC seats of Telangana while opposition parties, the Congress and the TDP, boycotted the polls held at the state assembly on Tuesday.

Mahamood Ali, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Sathyavathi Rathod and Egge Mallesham of the TRS and MIM candidate Rayazul Hasan won the polls held under MLAs quota making it an opposition-less house.

The Congress, which fielded Gudur Narayan Reddy as their candidate, boycotted the polls accusing the TRS of poaching its MLAs. The TDP and the BJP also stayed away from the MLC polls.

Ninety one MLAs of the TRS, including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and seven MIM MLAs participated in the polls held at the Assembly between 9 am and 4 pm.

Meanwhile, four Congress MLAs, allegedly crossed over to the TRS and abstained from voting even after the Congress had issued a whip. The Congress has 19 MLAs in the lower house.



