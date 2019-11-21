Take the pledge to vote

TRS MLA Chennamaneni Moves Telangana HC to Set aside Centre's Order Cancelling His Citizenship

The Home Ministry had issued an order cancelling the Indian citizenship of Chennamaneni for concealing facts pertaining to his visits to India during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking citizenship.

Updated:November 21, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: A ruling TRS MLA whose citizenship was cancelled by the Centre, on Thursday said he moved the Telangana High Court seeking to set aside the government order.

Ramesh Chennamaneni told PTI that he filed a petition seeking to "set aside the order of Ministry of Home Affairs.

The petition also prayed for suspension of proceedings pending disposal of the plea.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday had issued a fresh order cancelling the Indian citizenship of Chennamaneni for concealing facts pertaining to his visits to India during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking citizenship.

In its order, the ministry said the competent authority has considered various aspects such as his MLA post and his background.

He has not been involved in any activity relating to terrorism, espionage, serious organised crime or war crime, it said.

"His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially.

Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this ministry would not have granted citizenship to him," the ministry order added.

