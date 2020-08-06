TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy Passes Away at 59; KCR And Ministers Extend Condolences

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died here on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was 59.

Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, died this morning due to a heart attack while undergoing treatment for an infection in the leg, TRS said on twitter.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, several of his Cabinet colleagues, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders condoled the death of Ramalinga Reddy.

Rao expressed shock over the demise of Ramalinga Reddy and recalled his association with the departed leader as a fellow activist from his native region, an official release said.

Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, it said. In a statement, the PCC president and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka said Ramalinga Reddy had a deep understanding of people's problems.

Ramalinga Reddy played an active role in public life as a legislator and as a journalist, they said. Born in 1961, Ramalinga Reddy had worked as a journalist before joining politics. He was elected to the Assembly in 2004 (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), 2014 and 2018.

TRS Working President and state minister KT Rama Rao would attend the funeral of Ramalinga Reddy at the latters native village Chittapur near Dubbak, TRS sources said.