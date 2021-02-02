After a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA made a derogatory remark on people belonging to backward castes, the opposition Congress has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suspend him for his "racist arrogance".

TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy had said during an address in Warangal that the state has been "spoiled" by officers belonging to backward castes, NDTV reported.

"The economically backward people in top castes are suffering so much injustice, they are poorer when compared to other castes and it is visible. Even after getting 99 marks, they could not secure a job and there are such people in this meeting," Reddy said.

He said all government offices had officers belonging to officers from backward castes, whom he said "did not know any work". Because of this, Reddy said, the state had become "spoiled" and that there was outrage among upper castes on the issue.

Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Sravan Dasoju blasted Reddy for his comments and demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao to suspend TRS MLA for his "racist arrogance".

Dasoju asked the police to file a suo moto criminal case against Reddy for his "unconstitutional remarks".

He asked whether this (the comments) were what was being preached by KCR to his colleagues to "attack the weaker sections".