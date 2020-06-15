TRS MLA Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 Last Week in Home Quarantine

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone into home quarantine, official sources said here on Monday.

The MLA, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he tested positive, was examined by doctors, who said he should be quarantined at home, the sources said.

The ICMR guidelines allow treatment of asymptomatic patients at home, they said.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at a state run hospital, who has an advisory role with the government on health matters, is also in home quarantine, the sources said.

The doctor tested positive on Sunday.