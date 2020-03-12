TRS Nominates Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy for Rajya Sabha Seats

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday announced incumbent K Keshava Rao and senior leader KR Suresh Reddy as its nominees in the biennial election to fill the two vacancies in Rajya Sabha from the state.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the candidatures of Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy and they will submit their nominations on Friday, said party sources. The announcement came a day before filing of nominations while elections are scheduled for the last week of March.

While party leaders expected that Rao would give his daughter K Kavita, a Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad from 2014 to 2019, he defied their expectations.







The TRS is sure to bag the two seats as it enjoys a massive strength of 101 in the 120-member Assembly. Both Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy had been senior Congress leaders before joining the TRS.

While Keshava Rao had served as president of Congress in unified Andhra Pradesh, Reddy was Legislative Assembly Speaker.

The election to fill the two vacancies is necessitated as the term of KVP Ramachandra Rao (Congress) and Garikapati Mohan Rao (BJP) would come to an end on April 9.

Keshava Rao has been allotted to Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act though he belongs to Telangana. His current term will end on April 9.