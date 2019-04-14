SPONSORED BY
TRS Polling Agent Poses for Photo Inside EVM Strongroom in Telangana, Arrested

N Venkatesh, the polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video he shot at the time of storing EVMs and VVPAT gadgets in Bogaram's Holy Mary College, went viral.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
TRS agent N Venkatesh
A Telangana Rashtra Samiti polling agent, who posed for photographs inside the strongroom with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the first phase of polling in Telangana on April 11, has been arrested.

N Venkatesh, the polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video he shot at the time of storing EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) gadgets in Bogaram's Holy Mary College, went viral.

It is illegal to shoot inside a strongroom or a polling booth. Only election officials and policemen may be authorised to do that.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, son-in-law of sitting MP and minister Malla Reddy, is facing Congress leader A Revanth Reddy and BJP's senior leader N Ramchander Rao in Malkajgiri.

A case has been registered against the accused and he would be sent to judicial remand, an official said.
