English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS Polling Agent Poses for Photo Inside EVM Strongroom in Telangana, Arrested
N Venkatesh, the polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video he shot at the time of storing EVMs and VVPAT gadgets in Bogaram's Holy Mary College, went viral.
TRS agent N Venkatesh
Loading...
A Telangana Rashtra Samiti polling agent, who posed for photographs inside the strongroom with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the first phase of polling in Telangana on April 11, has been arrested.
N Venkatesh, the polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video he shot at the time of storing EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) gadgets in Bogaram's Holy Mary College, went viral.
It is illegal to shoot inside a strongroom or a polling booth. Only election officials and policemen may be authorised to do that.
Marri Rajashekar Reddy, son-in-law of sitting MP and minister Malla Reddy, is facing Congress leader A Revanth Reddy and BJP's senior leader N Ramchander Rao in Malkajgiri.
A case has been registered against the accused and he would be sent to judicial remand, an official said.
N Venkatesh, the polling agent of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, was arrested on Saturday after photographs and video he shot at the time of storing EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) gadgets in Bogaram's Holy Mary College, went viral.
It is illegal to shoot inside a strongroom or a polling booth. Only election officials and policemen may be authorised to do that.
Marri Rajashekar Reddy, son-in-law of sitting MP and minister Malla Reddy, is facing Congress leader A Revanth Reddy and BJP's senior leader N Ramchander Rao in Malkajgiri.
A case has been registered against the accused and he would be sent to judicial remand, an official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Alia Bhatt Won't be Voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Because She Cannot, Here's Why
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results