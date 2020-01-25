TRS Scores an Emphatic Win in Telangana Municipal Elections, Congress a Distant Second

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday continued its dominance in state politics, achieving an emphatic victory in the Urban Local Body polls held three days ago.

In the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations where elections were held on January 22, the TRS emerged victorious in a number of ULBs as votes were counted on Saturday. Of the total of 3,535 wards where elections were held, the results of 2,973 were declared till Saturday night.

The TRS bagged 1,687 wards, followed by the Congress (569), BJP (293), Independents (248) and AIMIM (87). The AIMIM won Bhainsa, where communal clashes occurred recently and Jalpally municipalities.

Hailing his party's win, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the win was not an ordinary one as it has consistently won people's mandate, beginning with the December 2018 assembly elections.

He hit out at the opposition parties for their allegations that TRS won the polls by using money power and misusing official machinery.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister's son, said the massive victory was the peoples endorsement of the welfare and development programmes.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that false cases were foisted on party leaders. The party was not disappointed with the results and would continue to fight on behalf of people, he said.

State BJP president K Laxman said it is only the BJP which can effectively take on TRS in Telangana and the results have proved that his party has a bright future in the state.

The urban local body polls have become the costliest elections in the country, he claimed, adding that TRS candidates had spent over Rs 1 crore in each ward.

Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state was held amid tight security on January 22. In municipalities, 74.40 per cent of voters exercised their franchise, while it was 58.83 in municipal corporations.

