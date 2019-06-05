Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TRS Scores Thumping Win in Rural Local Body Polls in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao had Tuesday said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TRS Scores Thumping Win in Rural Local Body Polls in Telangana
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
Loading...

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana, which swept the rural local body elections, has won 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), according to the final tally announced by the state Election Commission Wednesday.

Congress bagged 75 ZPTCs, while the BJP secured eight.

In the elections to 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies, the TRS won 3,548, while Congress and BJP managed to win 1,392 and 208 Mandal Parishads respectively.

Votes polled in the three-phase elections held to the rural local bodies were counted Tuesday.

As the early results indicated a sweep for his party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao had Tuesday said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.

"The verdict given by people in Zilla Parishad elections today is better than the unilateral verdict given by them in December (in Assembly elections), casting 50 per cent votes....," he had told reporters.

The indirect elections to the posts of ZP Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons would be held on June 8.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram