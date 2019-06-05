TRS Scores Thumping Win in Rural Local Body Polls in Telangana
Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao had Tuesday said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana, which swept the rural local body elections, has won 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), according to the final tally announced by the state Election Commission Wednesday.
Congress bagged 75 ZPTCs, while the BJP secured eight.
In the elections to 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies, the TRS won 3,548, while Congress and BJP managed to win 1,392 and 208 Mandal Parishads respectively.
Votes polled in the three-phase elections held to the rural local bodies were counted Tuesday.
As the early results indicated a sweep for his party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao had Tuesday said responsibility on the party grew following the massive victory in the rural local body polls.
"The verdict given by people in Zilla Parishad elections today is better than the unilateral verdict given by them in December (in Assembly elections), casting 50 per cent votes....," he had told reporters.
The indirect elections to the posts of ZP Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons would be held on June 8.
