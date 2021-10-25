TRS Supremo Chandrasekhar Rao Slams EC, Oppn on Dalit Bandhu Curbs; Claims Nation Will Follow It

Reiterating to spend huge funds for Dalit Bandhu and start similar schemes for BCs and MBCs and other poor sections, the newly-elected President of TRS and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took serious exception to the Election Commission for transcending its limits. He also took a swipe at the opposition parties and the high court for coming in development programmes like Dalit Bandhu, the TRS campaign, public meetings in the Huzurabad segment going for polls on October 30.

He exuded confidence that the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Telangana shows a new direction to the entire nation. The pink flag of the TRS was hoisted amid doubts, fear, and misinformation propaganda, he said.

The Dalit Bandhu movement will awake the entire nation to go in for such a programme in the future, he added. The CM said that it will address the issues like social discrimination, financial laxity and opportunities.

Stating that people are their bosses and will implement an agenda of their aspirations and demands, he said that the State is going ahead for rapid development. Narrating how the AP leaders in the combined State caused hurdles against the statehood, he claimed that the movement for Telangana on a non-violent path shows a new direction to the world. “Unmindful of the confusion, fear and confusion created by Andhra leaders we got the statehood when it was started at Jala Drushyam of Konda Lakshman Bapuji on April 27, 2001,” he said.

Extending thanks for electing him unanimously the president for the ninth time to the TRS, he said that the party has 60 lakh strong activists who get insurance.

The TRS held its plenary in Hitex to mark 20 years of the party as KCR said how the AP leaders caused problems and spread fear and doubts on statehood.

He also said that the statehood fight with its participants will remain in history with reputation. Several other states including AP, Karnataka and Maharashtra are urging us for such schemes while some CMs were surprised at the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the huge funds it needs.

Even people from Rayachur in Karnataka and Nanded Maharashtra are urging to merge them into the State of Telangana, he claimed.

“Our government won its battle and tide over hurdles to provide 24-hour power to the farm sector and AP is now facing power problems,” he said.

