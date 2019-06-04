TRS Sweeps Local Body Polls But Faces Defeat in Village Adopted by Chief Minister KCR
File photo of TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the Telangaba local body polls held in three phases in May, but suffered a defeat in the village adopted by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
The counting of votes was conducted across Telangana on Tuesday.
The TRS candidate was defeated in Chinna Mulkanoor village in Karimnagar district, which was adopted by Chandrashekhar Rao in 2016. Independent candidate Rajesham won Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) election.
The TRS was defeated in Pothangal village of Nizamabad district where KCR's daughter K Kavitha is registered as a voter. It comes as another setback to Kavitha, who was defeated in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Nizamabad constituency.
Kavitha is enrolled as a voter in Pothangal, which is the village of her in-laws. The TRS candidate in MPTC election lost to his BJP rival.
The voting for 5,659 MPTCs and 534 ZPTCs across 32 districts were last month. 2,426 candidates were in fray for the MPTC and 18,930 for the ZPTC elections, according to the State Election Commission
Elections to 158 MPTCs and 4 ZPTCs were unanimous.
All the elected MPTCs will in turn chose Mandal Parishad presidents while elected ZPTCs will elect Zilla Parishad chairpersons. Elections for Mandal Parishad presidents will be held on June 7 while Zilla Parishad chairpersons will be elected the next day.
Reacting to the poll results, TRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked the people for reposing faith in KCR leadership. "The results are unprecedented," KTR said, adding that the party accepted victory as well as defeat as people's verdict.
