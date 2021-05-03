TRS Sweeps Municipal Polls in Telangana, BJP Comes 2nd

Ruling TRS has swept municipal polls in Telangana and the BJP got second position, while the Congress managed to get only third place.

The TRS won the Khammam Corporation and bagged majority of the seats in the Warangal Corporation and other five municipalities — Kothur, Nakirekal, Sidhipet, Jadcherla and Achampet urban local bodies. The polls were held on April 30.

In Warangal, out of 66 divisions, 62 seats saw the elections and the TRS bagged 43 divisions, while BJP got 12, Congress 3 and others 4 seats.

Also in the Khammam Corporation, out of 60 seats, 53 saw polls as the TRS bagged 39, Congress 1, BJP 10 and others 3, respectively.

In the Sidhipet Municipality, out of 43 divisions, the TRS bagged 36 divisions, the BJP got 1 seat and others 6.

In Jadcherla, the TRS got 23 out of 27 and the BJP and the congress won two each.

In Nakirekal, out of 20 divisions, the TRS bagged 11, the Congress got 2 and others 7 divisions.

In Achampet, out of 20, the TRS bagged 13, Congress 6, BJP 1.

In Kothur, out of 12, the TRS got 7, the Congress got 5 divisions, respectively.

In Lingojiguda, the Congress candidate Rajasekhar Reddy won the polls as the BJP and the TRS suffered defeat.

On the BJP request, the TRS abstained from fielding a candidate at Lingojiguda division which was won by the Congress.

