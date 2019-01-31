TRS Sweeps Telangana Panchayati Polls With 61 Percent

Telangana Rastra Samiti continues its winning streak sweeping the gram panchayat elections.The ruling TRS supported candidates won in a 7731 out of 12751 gram panchayats, amounting to 61% of the panchayats. Meanwhile, Congress candidates won in 2698 panchayats (22 %), Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in 163, Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in 82, Communist Party India (Marxist) in 77, Communist Party of India in 50 and independents in 1825 gram panchayats.The TDP and left parties were confined to just three percent.2134 sarpanches and 29926 panchayat ward members were elected unanimously.Elections were conducted in 12711 panchayats in three phases with the last phase being held on Wednesday. The voting turnout was more than 87 percent in all the three phases.TRS won with a thumping majority in in every phase. The party made an impact in all the villages by winning more than double number of seats than the runners-up - Congress.Candidates widely used social media to rally for votes campaign, making short films which were circulated in WhatsApp and Facebook.“Social media helped me a lot in my campaign. It helped me to win with nine votes.” said Myakam Tirumala Vasu, the newly elected sarpanch of Annaram in Sanga Reddy district.The newly elected sarpanches and ward members will take up office from February 2.The Commissioner for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Neetu Kumar issued a gazette notification on their oath and first meeting of elected members of panchayats.Elections in the mandal, zilla parishads and municipalities are expected to take place after the Loksabha elections.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.