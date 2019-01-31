English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
TRS Sweeps Telangana Panchayati Polls With 61 Percent
Elections were conducted in 12711 panchayats in three phases with the last phase being held on Wednesday. The voting turnout was more than 87 percent in all the three phases.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Rastra Samiti continues its winning streak sweeping the gram panchayat elections.
The ruling TRS supported candidates won in a 7731 out of 12751 gram panchayats, amounting to 61% of the panchayats. Meanwhile, Congress candidates won in 2698 panchayats (22 %), Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in 163, Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in 82, Communist Party India (Marxist) in 77, Communist Party of India in 50 and independents in 1825 gram panchayats.
The TDP and left parties were confined to just three percent.
2134 sarpanches and 29926 panchayat ward members were elected unanimously.
Elections were conducted in 12711 panchayats in three phases with the last phase being held on Wednesday. The voting turnout was more than 87 percent in all the three phases.
TRS won with a thumping majority in in every phase. The party made an impact in all the villages by winning more than double number of seats than the runners-up - Congress.
Candidates widely used social media to rally for votes campaign, making short films which were circulated in WhatsApp and Facebook.
“Social media helped me a lot in my campaign. It helped me to win with nine votes.” said Myakam Tirumala Vasu, the newly elected sarpanch of Annaram in Sanga Reddy district.
The newly elected sarpanches and ward members will take up office from February 2.
The Commissioner for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Neetu Kumar issued a gazette notification on their oath and first meeting of elected members of panchayats.
Elections in the mandal, zilla parishads and municipalities are expected to take place after the Loksabha elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The ruling TRS supported candidates won in a 7731 out of 12751 gram panchayats, amounting to 61% of the panchayats. Meanwhile, Congress candidates won in 2698 panchayats (22 %), Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in 163, Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in 82, Communist Party India (Marxist) in 77, Communist Party of India in 50 and independents in 1825 gram panchayats.
The TDP and left parties were confined to just three percent.
2134 sarpanches and 29926 panchayat ward members were elected unanimously.
Elections were conducted in 12711 panchayats in three phases with the last phase being held on Wednesday. The voting turnout was more than 87 percent in all the three phases.
TRS won with a thumping majority in in every phase. The party made an impact in all the villages by winning more than double number of seats than the runners-up - Congress.
Candidates widely used social media to rally for votes campaign, making short films which were circulated in WhatsApp and Facebook.
“Social media helped me a lot in my campaign. It helped me to win with nine votes.” said Myakam Tirumala Vasu, the newly elected sarpanch of Annaram in Sanga Reddy district.
The newly elected sarpanches and ward members will take up office from February 2.
The Commissioner for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Neetu Kumar issued a gazette notification on their oath and first meeting of elected members of panchayats.
Elections in the mandal, zilla parishads and municipalities are expected to take place after the Loksabha elections.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- India Bank on Prajnesh, CSC Grass Courts to Upset Italy in Davis Cup
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results