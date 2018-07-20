GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
TRS to Abstain From Voting on No-Confidence Motion

TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, AP Jithender Reddy, convened a meeting of all MPs and discussed with them about the no-confidence motion, which was introduced by the TDP.

Updated:July 20, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(PTI file photo)
New Delhi: After the Shiv Sena and the BJD, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) too decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha, AP Jithender Reddy, convened a meeting of all MPs and discussed with them about the no-confidence motion, which was introduced by the TDP.

The TRS MPs were in touch with chief K Chandrasekhar Rao over the phone on Thursday for instructions on the vote. The party has 11 members in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues such as special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of ignoring the needs of the people and indulging in “jumla strikes”. The BJP, however, said it would bring a privilege motion against Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister.

