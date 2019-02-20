English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS to Back Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the three-time Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, had campaigned for TRS in some Assembly segments.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The TRS would back AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha elections and seek his support for candidates of the ruling party in the remaining 16 seats in Telangana.
The move does not come as a surprise as the TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samiti and AIMIM, who describe each other as "friendly party", worked together in the Assembly elections.
In fact, Owaisi, the three-time Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, had campaigned for TRS in some Assembly segments.
The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS returned to power with 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. AIMIM had bagged seven seats.
"They (AIMIM) are our friendly party, they have reciprocated to us, they will help us. We will take their help in winning 16 seats and we are not targeting the seat held by Owaisi, Hyderabad, we will extend support," TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan told PTI on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, on the defensive after none of the woman aspirants could find cabinet berth in the expansion made by the chief minister on Tuesday, the TRS said there are still six vacancies to be filled.
There was no woman representation in the state cabinet in the first term of the TRS government. "Our party definitely considers that there should be a woman representative; in the coming expansion, there would be woman representation for an important portfolio," Khan said.
On chief minister's nephew T Harish Rao and son K T Rama Rao not being included in the cabinet expansion, he said the party has the task of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which has a total of 17 constituencies.
"At this time, their services are required for the party... campaigning throughout the state. So, I think, the chief minister has not burdened them with task of handling another ministry. Their services (for the party) would be invaluable", he said.
Harish Rao and Rama Rao held key portfolios in the first term of the KCR government. Rama Rao was appointed TRS working president, a day after Chandrasekhar Rao assumed charge as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on December 13.
The move does not come as a surprise as the TRS or Telangana Rashtra Samiti and AIMIM, who describe each other as "friendly party", worked together in the Assembly elections.
In fact, Owaisi, the three-time Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, had campaigned for TRS in some Assembly segments.
The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS returned to power with 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. AIMIM had bagged seven seats.
"They (AIMIM) are our friendly party, they have reciprocated to us, they will help us. We will take their help in winning 16 seats and we are not targeting the seat held by Owaisi, Hyderabad, we will extend support," TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan told PTI on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, on the defensive after none of the woman aspirants could find cabinet berth in the expansion made by the chief minister on Tuesday, the TRS said there are still six vacancies to be filled.
There was no woman representation in the state cabinet in the first term of the TRS government. "Our party definitely considers that there should be a woman representative; in the coming expansion, there would be woman representation for an important portfolio," Khan said.
On chief minister's nephew T Harish Rao and son K T Rama Rao not being included in the cabinet expansion, he said the party has the task of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which has a total of 17 constituencies.
"At this time, their services are required for the party... campaigning throughout the state. So, I think, the chief minister has not burdened them with task of handling another ministry. Their services (for the party) would be invaluable", he said.
Harish Rao and Rama Rao held key portfolios in the first term of the KCR government. Rama Rao was appointed TRS working president, a day after Chandrasekhar Rao assumed charge as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on December 13.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results