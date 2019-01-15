English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS to Hold Talks With YSR Congress to Rope in Party For Proposed Federal Front
Rao deputed the party's working president and his son K T Rama Rao and other senior leaders to hold talks with the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the talks on Wednesday.
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Stepping up his efforts to form a non-BJP non-Congress federal front, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided that TRS would hold talks with YSR Congress to try and rope the party into it.
Rao deputed the party's working president and his son K T Rama Rao and other senior leaders to hold talks with the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the talks on Wednesday, a release from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)) said.
"TRS president and the CM decided to hold talks with YSR Congress party on the issue of joining hands for the federal front. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, senior leader and MP Vinod Kumar and general secretaries Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Sravan Kumar Reddy were asked to hold discussions with Jaganmohan Reddy. Accordingly KT Rama Rao and his team will hold talks with Jagan tomorrow (January 16)," it said.
KCR, as he is popularly known, had met Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 10 as part of his renewed efforts towards forging a 'non-Congress, non-BJP' federal front of regional parties.
Rao had also met Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJP) chief Naveen Patnaik, seeking to drum up support for the federal front.
The TRS returned to power in the December 7 2018 assembly elections, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second position with 19 seats. The BJP won in only one segment.
Rao deputed the party's working president and his son K T Rama Rao and other senior leaders to hold talks with the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for the talks on Wednesday, a release from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)) said.
"TRS president and the CM decided to hold talks with YSR Congress party on the issue of joining hands for the federal front. TRS working president K T Rama Rao, senior leader and MP Vinod Kumar and general secretaries Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Sravan Kumar Reddy were asked to hold discussions with Jaganmohan Reddy. Accordingly KT Rama Rao and his team will hold talks with Jagan tomorrow (January 16)," it said.
KCR, as he is popularly known, had met Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 10 as part of his renewed efforts towards forging a 'non-Congress, non-BJP' federal front of regional parties.
Rao had also met Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJP) chief Naveen Patnaik, seeking to drum up support for the federal front.
The TRS returned to power in the December 7 2018 assembly elections, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second position with 19 seats. The BJP won in only one segment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- Novak Djokovic Begins Seventh Aussie Open Title Bid with Romp
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results