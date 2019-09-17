'TRS Under Control of AIMIM': Prahlad Joshi Slams KCR for Refusing to Celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad Liberation Day was observed by parties on Tuesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi alleged that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao refused to officially celebrate the day because he is under the control of AIMIM.

The day is observed by different parties with different interpretations about the significance of when the erstwhile Hyderabad State was annexed to the Indian Union. The TRS government had refused official celebrations claiming that the real independence accrued only on June 2, 2014, when Telangana State was formed.

The BJP has given a call for celebrating the day to mark the liberation of Hyderabad from the tyranny of Nizam. Joshi, who participated in the celebrations at the BJP state office after hoisting the national flag, accused the TRS of wiping out history and siding with its friendly party AIMIM in the name of vote-bank politics. “AIMIM is riding KCR’s car and its remote control is with the Majlis.” he said.

Drawing parallels between Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union minister added, “It was Patel’s vision that made the merger of more than 500 provinces with India possible, and today, it’s Modi, another Gujarati leader who has made the integration of Kashmir with the mainland a reality.”

Extolling the prime minister, who celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday, Joshi said, “Telangana was liberated on September 17 and the man born on the same day merged Kashmir with India,” adding that the world has supported Modi’s move of abrogating Article 370.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Former Governor for Maharastra Ch Vidya Sagar Rao and other state leaders also participated in the celebration.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.