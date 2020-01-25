Take the pledge to vote

TRS Will Not Take Any Hurried Decision on NPR & NRC, Centre Should Focus on Fiscal Reforms: KTR

The issue of NPR and NRC is of national significance and the Telangana cabinet will decide on the matter once the Centre issues a notification, said TRS working president and state minister KT Rama Rao.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

January 25, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
TRS Will Not Take Any Hurried Decision on NPR & NRC, Centre Should Focus on Fiscal Reforms: KTR
State Minister KT Rama Rao discusses the election result trends with party leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister KT Rama Rao said the party leadership would take an informed and responsible decision on the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rao, who was speaking to reporters on the municipal poll results in which the TRS is emerging as a clear winner, said, “We want to maintain good relations with the Centre as a government. However, we cannot take a hurried decision on NPR and NRC. We are a responsible party and will not a take any call in a rush. We have good constitutional relations with the Centre. (But) It's not with the BJP, it's with the Government of India.”

"The issue is of national significance and the cabinet will decide on the matter once the Centre issues a notification. (Meanwhile) The Centre should focus on fiscal reforms. It’s an urgent requirement,” Rao, who is also known as KTR, added.

"During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress colluded to ensure my sister Kavitha’s defeat from Nizamabad. In municipal elections too, they tried to something similar. The Congress has a habit of criticising the Election Commission and the authorities whenever a poll is round the corner," said the minister of municipal administration and urban development.

Till the last reports came in, the ruling camp is likely to take over at least 110 of the 120 municipalities in the states.

Voting for the 120 municipalities and nine corporations was held on January 22. Going by the trends, the TRS, which had swept the rural local body elections in 2019, appears to be on a similar path this time as well.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
