TRS Woos TDP President L Ramana to Fill Etela Rajender’s Void

The ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) is all set to rope in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President L Ramana to fill in sacked Minister Etela Rajender’s place. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Jagityal MLA Sanjay Kumar have already held consultations with Ramana on the matter. Ramana seems to have made it clear that the final decision will be taken after discussing it with the followers and party leaders.

In fact, for the past few months, there has been a rumour that Ramana will be joining TRS but TRS did not respond to this report. With the recent resignation of Etela Rajender, TRS focused on mobilising backward class leaders and Ramana’s name was taken into consideration as part of it.

Ramana is a senior leader of TDP and has been at the party since its inception. He won from the Jagityal Assembly constituency in 1994 and the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in 1996. He then contested and lost several elections and later won the 2009 Assembly elections from Jagityal. Ramana continuing as the TDP president after the formation of a separate Telangana State.

He contested in the recent Graduate MLC elections and lost the deposit. Despite the campaign that he will join TRS in 2018 and contest from the Jagityal Legislative Assembly constituency, he did not leave the party as the conditions were not favourable at that time.

In the wake of the latest political developments in the State, TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to invite senior BC leaders into the party and negotiations were held with Ramana in this regard.

Sources say TRS offered him an MLC post in the Governor’s quota and a respectable position in the party.

“All parties invited me to join them. Of course, recently Dayakar Rao met and informed me that the CM wants me to join TRS. Will see, what will happen. Let me discuss with the party cadre and my well-wishers,” L Ramana told News18.

However, the TDP leaders have been silent over the report and even some leaders say the move won’t affect the party. Ramana and Rajender are BC leaders, Ramana belongs to the weaver’s community while Rajender is Mudiraj cast.

