TRS Worker Dies by Suicide Depressed Over Party Candidate Losing Dubbak By-election

Reportedly depressed over the defeat of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate in the bypoll held to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, a 35-year-old party worker allegedly died by suicide in Siddipet district, police said on Wednesday. The man committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Konaipally village late on Tuesday night, a police official said.

According to his wife, he was depressed over the TRS candidate losing the by-election,the official added. A case under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death) was registered.

The deceased was found wearing a TRS scarf around his neck. In a close contest, BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated the TRS candidate Sujatha by a margin of 1,079 votes in the Dubbak by-election,results of which were announced on Tuesday.