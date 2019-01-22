English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRS’s Good Run Continues With Panchayat Polls as Pink Wave Again Sweeps Telangana
Second phase and third phase of elections will take place on 25th and 30th of this month.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: After securing a thumping majority in the recent assembly elections, Telangana Rastra Samithi continued on its winning streak in the first phase of the state Panchayat elections.
Candidates fielded by TRS won 2629 of the 3701 gram panchayat seats in Tuesday’s elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress won 920 seats, the Telugu Desam Party 31, Bharatiya Janata Party 67 and the Communist Party of India 16. Results of 14 panchayats are yet to be released.
Though 4,479 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the first phase, the election was
declared unanimous in 769 panchayats, and elections in another nine were cancelled due to
various reasons.
As many as 12,202 candidates and 70,094 ward members candidates contested in the polls.
The voter turnout this year for the first phase was recorded at 85.76 percent, an increase from last year’s panchayat elections.
Second phase and third phase of elections will take place on 25th and 30th of this month.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Candidates fielded by TRS won 2629 of the 3701 gram panchayat seats in Tuesday’s elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress won 920 seats, the Telugu Desam Party 31, Bharatiya Janata Party 67 and the Communist Party of India 16. Results of 14 panchayats are yet to be released.
Though 4,479 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the first phase, the election was
declared unanimous in 769 panchayats, and elections in another nine were cancelled due to
various reasons.
As many as 12,202 candidates and 70,094 ward members candidates contested in the polls.
The voter turnout this year for the first phase was recorded at 85.76 percent, an increase from last year’s panchayat elections.
Second phase and third phase of elections will take place on 25th and 30th of this month.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor Play and More
- France Fines Google €50 Million For Violating Data Privacy Rules As Defined by The GDPR
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results