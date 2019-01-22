TRS’s Good Run Continues With Panchayat Polls as Pink Wave Again Sweeps Telangana

After securing a thumping majority in the recent assembly elections, Telangana Rastra Samithi continued on its winning streak in the first phase of the state Panchayat elections.Candidates fielded by TRS won 2629 of the 3701 gram panchayat seats in Tuesday’s elections.Meanwhile, the Congress won 920 seats, the Telugu Desam Party 31, Bharatiya Janata Party 67 and the Communist Party of India 16. Results of 14 panchayats are yet to be released.Though 4,479 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the first phase, the election wasdeclared unanimous in 769 panchayats, and elections in another nine were cancelled due tovarious reasons.As many as 12,202 candidates and 70,094 ward members candidates contested in the polls.The voter turnout this year for the first phase was recorded at 85.76 percent, an increase from last year’s panchayat elections.Second phase and third phase of elections will take place on 25th and 30th of this month.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.