Trump's Remarks on Eve of Visit to India an Insult, Affront to Country: Congress

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the issue is serious as it seeks to undermine the progress made in the last many years as regards India-US ties, adding the tone and tenor of Trump's visit seems to be "transactional and not strategic".

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
Trump's Remarks on Eve of Visit to India an Insult, Affront to Country: Congress
File photo: US President Donald Trump

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the remarks made by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to India are an insult and affront to the country's dignity and the government should respond accordingly.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the issue is serious as it seeks to undermine the progress made in the last many years as regards India-US ties. He also said that the tone and tenor of Trump's visit seems to be "transactional and not strategic".

"The president of the United States, on the eve of his visit for the first time to India, has made certain remarks. I think it is an insult and affront to the dignity of the country and the Ministry of External Affairs should respond to it," he told reporters.

Trump has said he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and does not know if it will be signed before the US presidential election in November, signalling that a bilateral trade pact may not materialise during his maiden visit to New Delhi next week.

