Trump's Visit Will Significantly Improve Trade Relations Between India and US, Says Ram Madhav
The intent, content and optics of this visit clearly show that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump are determined to take India-US relationship to great heights, Ram Madhav said.
File photo of BJP leader Ram Madhav.
New Delhi: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said the visit of US President Donald Trump to India will result in a significant improvement in trade relations between the two countries.
The intent, content and optics of this visit clearly show that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump are determined to take India-US relationship to great heights, he said.
Speaking at an event organised by industry body FICCI, Madhav said this visit stands out as it shows global attention has been shifted to the Indo-Pacific and India is happened to be the most important country in the region.
Referring to agreements and defence deals signed between the two countries, he said this visit will lead to significant improvement in bilateral trade relations between India and US.
He further said 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad shows that people-to-people relations have always played a very important role in India-US relations.
The event is a reflection of people-to-people bilateral relations in the two countries. It shows how much Indians love America and its people, he said.
