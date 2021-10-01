'No Punjab-like Situation in Chhattisgarh': TS Singh Deo Says 'Decision With High Command'

As talks about a possible change of guard in Chhattisgarh refuse to dissipate, Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday ruled out a “Punjab-like situation” in the state and said that everyone has to “abide” by the decision taken by the party’s High Command.

Political uncertainty has been looming over Chhattisgarh over a long power-sharing tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Singh Deo since the former completed two-and-a-half years as the CM in June this year.

“Any decision taken in the trust of each other shouldn’t be discussed in public. These are matters which are before the High Command. My understanding is that Congress has 70 MLAs in a 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. All of these 70 MLAs will do whatever the High Command decides. One way or the other. I don’t see any situation like Amarinder Ji arising here in Chhattisgarh,” Singh Deo told CNN-News18.

Exuding confidence that the matter will soon see a solution, he said, “Definitely a pressure will be built by MLAs visiting Delhi. I have never gone to meet leadership with a group. Not to say that there won’t be people sympathising with me individually, but this is not a matter of individuals but that of the party’s. When the high command sits and takes a call, we will all have to abide by it collectively.”

Last week, Singh Deo had said that the issue “will be resolved soon".

On Thursday night, one minister and two MLAs from CM Baghel camp, in addition to 17 MLAs, reached Delhi with a letter of support from 57 legislators.

Baghel on Thursday sought to play down the visit of a group of Congress MLAs to Delhi, saying the trip should not be seen through a political prism as talks about a possible change in leadership in the state refuse to fizzle out. Baghel also termed as unfortunate, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s remarks raising questions over the party’s functioning.

Previously, asked about their visit, Baghel said, “tell me one thing, can’t legislators go anywhere. Every step should not be seen as political. Anybody can go anywhere. Even you (media persons) tour with your friends and it doesn’t mean every time the purpose is getting news. Similarly, if anyone has gone (to Delhi) it should not be seen through a political prism."

MLAs are in Delhi as they want to meet AICC in-charge Chattisgarh P L Punia to convey that Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour to the state so that all MLAs can get benefit from it, said Brihaspat Singh, the party MLA from the Ramanujganj seat of the state.

Earlier in September, amid persisting tension between the two powerhouses of the state’s politics, Baghel and Singh Deo shared the stage in Raipur. It was the occasion of the Tija festival organised at the CM’s House in Raipur.

While greeting everyone on the stage one-by-one, Singh Deo was about to take a seat on the far right but Baghel called him addressing him as Maharaj. At this, Alka Lamba left her chair for the Minister but the CM signalled to her daughter sitting behind and she promptly stood up pulling her chair beside her father’s and TS Singh Deo sat there.

The two had a brief chat. And during the 45-minute stay on the stage, the two leaders spoke to each other on several occasions. Singh Deo spent around 1.5 hours at the event and women also surrounded him clicking selfies with him. In his address, Singh Deo did not shy away from dropping hints that things have normalised between him and Baghel saying the ‘dear Chief Minister’ has ushered in several traditions including this one where there are a handful of men and there are women all around on the stage. “I have seen very few such events," he said in his brief speech.

As the speeches concluded on the stage, the event burst into a fun occasion as women leaders and other participants started dancing to the popular folk songs. On their insistence, CM Baghel also joined them briefly.

The event came as a breather for the Congress State unit as in the last few weeks, the two leaders are once known as an inseparable pair of Congress in Chhattisgarh had shared strenuous relation between them as 2.5-years power-sharing formula kept resurfacing in the State politics time and again.

