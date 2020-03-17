English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tsunami-like Political Wave Awaits Tamil Nadu, Says Rajinikanth, Hints at 'Miracle' in 2021

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing a press conference in Chennai.

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing a press conference in Chennai.

To bolster his claim, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cited examples of how a political movement helped MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa garner popular support.

Poornima Murali
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Share this:

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth reiterated on Tuesday that there will be a tsunami-like political wave in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections in 2021, days after the actor called for a political revolution in the state.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "I had dropped an idea which has now become a storm. Now, it needs to be converted into a wave and it will be done by me and my fans. When the elections are near, it will become a tsunami. This is what I meant when I said miracles will happen in Tamil Nadu."

To bolster his claim, the Tamil actor cited examples of how a political movement helped MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa garner popular support.

"MGR was thrown out of the party (DMK) for raising questions of the finances of the party. He came out and explained to the people and this sympathy helped him become the Chief Minister. In 1991, the AIADMK formed an alliance with the Congress and the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi helped Jayalalithaa sweep state elections and become the CM for the first time," Rajinikanth said.

The superstar reaffirmed his hopes for a miracle in the 2021 state assembly polls.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story