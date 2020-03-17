Tsunami-like Political Wave Awaits Tamil Nadu, Says Rajinikanth, Hints at 'Miracle' in 2021

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth reiterated on Tuesday that there will be a tsunami-like political wave in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections in 2021, days after the actor called for a political revolution in the state.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "I had dropped an idea which has now become a storm. Now, it needs to be converted into a wave and it will be done by me and my fans. When the elections are near, it will become a tsunami. This is what I meant when I said miracles will happen in Tamil Nadu."

To bolster his claim, the Tamil actor cited examples of how a political movement helped MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa garner popular support.

"MGR was thrown out of the party (DMK) for raising questions of the finances of the party. He came out and explained to the people and this sympathy helped him become the Chief Minister. In 1991, the AIADMK formed an alliance with the Congress and the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi helped Jayalalithaa sweep state elections and become the CM for the first time," Rajinikanth said.

The superstar reaffirmed his hopes for a miracle in the 2021 state assembly polls.

