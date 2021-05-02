Tufanganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

9. Tufanganj (तुफानगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Assam (Dhubri, Kokrajhar Districts). Tufanganj is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 45.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,870 eligible electors, of which 1,21,430 were male, 1,12,440 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tufanganj in 2021 is 926.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,13,560 eligible electors, of which 1,11,130 were male, 1,02,430 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,248 eligible electors, of which 96,772 were male, 86,476 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tufanganj in 2016 was 182. In 2011, there were 135.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Fazal Karim Miah of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shyamal Choudhury of INC by a margin of 15,270 votes which was 7.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arghya Roy Pradhan of TMC won in this seat defeating Dhananjoy Rava of CPIM by a margin of 6,182 votes which was 3.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 9. Tufanganj Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tufanganj are: Pranab Kumar Dey (TMC), Malati Rava Roy (BJP), Rabin Roy (INC), Jiban Kumar Saha (AMB), Bhola Saha (SUCOIC), Dhananjay Barman (IND), Prahallad Layek (IND), Sushil Chandra Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.13%, while it was 89.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 9. Tufanganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

9. Tufanganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Tufanganj-II, 2.Tufanganj (M) and 3. Andaran Fulbari-I, Balabhut, Dhalpal-I, Nakkatigachh GPs of CDB Tufanganj-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Tufanganj is 353 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tufanganj is: 26°21’15.1"N 89°43’32.9"E.

