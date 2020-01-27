Take the pledge to vote

'Tukde Tukde Gang' Running Shaheen Bagh Protest, Says Uttarakhand CM

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have camped in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for several weeks now, leading to blockage of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, a key link between Noida and Delhi.

PTI

January 27, 2020
Raipur: Slamming the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said those who raised slogans of disintegrating India were running this movement.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here, the BJP leader called for strict action against those indulging in violence during anti-CAA protests.

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have camped in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for several weeks now, leading to blockage of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road, a key link between Noida and Delhi.

Queried on allegations that the Shaheen Bagh protest was being funded by the Popular Front of India (PFI), Rawat said, "These were the reasons an Act like CAA needed to be enacted. There are several agencies in India which want to destabilise the country and have vested interest in it."

"Therefore, if there is funding from outside, it is not a new thing....it is unfortunate. However, the Narendra Modi government has been successful in preventing such funding up to a great extent and now they are in panic," he added.

He said frustration (due to strong government moves) had caused these people to stage protests without any issue.

He said genuine issues can be discussed but added that "it is like you can wake someone from sleep, but not someone who is pretending to be asleep".

Rawat said those who raised slogans of "Bharat tere tukde honge" are orchestrating this (Shaheen Bagh) movement, but they would not be allowed to succeed.

The BJP chief minister said strict action must be taken against those indulging in violence during anti-CAA protests, and claimed stern warning that a law and order issue will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand led to an anti-CAA dharna ending at 10pm in the hill state.

Hitting out at opposition parties, Rawat said they were opposing the CAA but were unable to come up with any objection when asked.

"Those taking part in anti-CAA protests know nothing about what they are doing. There are protesting for the sake of it and it will not stand for long," Rawat said.

Rawat is here to take part in Tuesday's Zonal Council Meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

