Tuljapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तुळजापूर) : Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil of BJP Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tuljapur (तुळजापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Detailed Results
241. Tuljapur (तुळजापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,964 eligible electors, of which 1,88,239 were male, 1,63,719 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 603 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tuljapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3948
57.55%
Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil
INC
2064
30.09%
Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao
VBA
848
12.36%
Ashok Haridas Jagdale
IND
--
0.00%
Tanveer Ali Sayyad Ali Khatib
IND
--
0.00%
Shaikh Baba Faijoddin
BLRP
--
0.00%
Tatya Pandharinath Rode
TSP
--
0.00%
Taufik Abbas Patel
IND
--
0.00%
Mahanandha Rajendra Dudhbhate
IND
--
0.00%
Vishal Bhausaheb Janrao
IND
--
0.00%
Pandurang Dnyanoba Shinde
MNS
--
0.00%
Navgire Prashant Prakash
IND
--
0.00%
Atish Ashok Rasal
ABEP
--
0.00%
Anil Netaji Jadhavar
BSP
--
0.00%
Adv. Yavalkar Shailendra Rameshwarappa
IND
--
0.00%
Datta Sudam Kamble
IND
--
0.00%
Madhukar Deorav Chavan
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
PJP
--
0.00%
Mahendra Dhurgude
IND
--
0.00%
Navnath Dashrath Uapalekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,31,310 eligible electors, of which 1,79,237 were male, 1,52,066 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 603 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,98,290.

Tuljapur has an elector sex ratio of 869.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao of INC won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 29610 votes which was 13.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Madhukarrao Devrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16333 votes which was 8.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 241. Tuljapur Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.62%, while it was 65.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 400 polling stations in 241. Tuljapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 370.

Extent: 241. Tuljapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Osmanabad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Bembli, Padoli, Ter, Tuljapur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tuljapur is: 17.9392 76.1211.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tuljapur results.

