Tuljapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तुळजापूर) : Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

241. Tuljapur (तुळजापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,51,964 eligible electors, of which 1,88,239 were male, 1,63,719 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 603 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tuljapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3948 57.55% Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil LEADING INC 2064 30.09% Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao VBA 848 12.36% Ashok Haridas Jagdale IND -- 0.00% Tanveer Ali Sayyad Ali Khatib IND -- 0.00% Shaikh Baba Faijoddin BLRP -- 0.00% Tatya Pandharinath Rode TSP -- 0.00% Taufik Abbas Patel IND -- 0.00% Mahanandha Rajendra Dudhbhate IND -- 0.00% Vishal Bhausaheb Janrao IND -- 0.00% Pandurang Dnyanoba Shinde MNS -- 0.00% Navgire Prashant Prakash IND -- 0.00% Atish Ashok Rasal ABEP -- 0.00% Anil Netaji Jadhavar BSP -- 0.00% Adv. Yavalkar Shailendra Rameshwarappa IND -- 0.00% Datta Sudam Kamble IND -- 0.00% Madhukar Deorav Chavan NOTA -- 0.00% Nota PJP -- 0.00% Mahendra Dhurgude IND -- 0.00% Navnath Dashrath Uapalekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,31,310 eligible electors, of which 1,79,237 were male, 1,52,066 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 603 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,98,290.

Tuljapur has an elector sex ratio of 869.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao of INC won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 29610 votes which was 13.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Madhukarrao Devrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16333 votes which was 8.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 241. Tuljapur Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.62%, while it was 65.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 400 polling stations in 241. Tuljapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 370.

Extent: 241. Tuljapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Osmanabad Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Bembli, Padoli, Ter, Tuljapur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tuljapur is: 17.9392 76.1211.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tuljapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.