Tulsi Gabbard Flags Religious Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh By Pakistan Army

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter on Friday to flag the religious persecution of Hindu religious minorities of Bangladesh. Calling upon the world to work towards Islamist extremism, the former US presidential candidate also condemned the systematic murder, rape of Bengali Hindus by the Pakistani Army.

Raising concerns about the genocide of millions of Bengali Hindu as a result of their religion and ethnicity, Tulsi said that March 25, 1971 marked the day when targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh by the Pak army began.

“It began in Hindu neighborhoods and villages, first at Jagannath Hall, which was a Hindu dormitory in Dhaka University, where five to ten thousand people were killed on that first night alone,” Tulsi was quoted saying in the video.

Hindus & religious minorities in Bangladesh continue to be targeted & persecuted, as they have been since 1971 when the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped & drove from their homes millions of Bengali Hindus because of their religion & ethnicity. pic.twitter.com/4DVWibzrkT— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 2, 2021

She also recalled how this persecution went on for 10 months resulting in 3 million deaths, uncountable rapes, and a situation that forced almost 10 million people to flee the country.

In her video, Tulsi Gabbard mentioned US Senator Ted Kennedy’s visit to refugee camps who observed the genocidal campaign against Hindus.

She said that persecution of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh did not end with Bangladesh’s independence, it continued far beyond and led to the fall of the Hindu population in the country from 33 to a mere 8 percent.

She said the recent attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country, whereby scores of extremists destroyed trains, set buildings, and press clubs ablaze.

Making her case, she finally appealed to the leaders of the US and other countries to observe corrective measures against such extremists whose ideology holds that all non-Muslims and other heretical Muslims need to be purged from the face of the earth. She warned that if timely measures are not taken then the jihadist would continue to spread terror throughout the world.

Earlier in an interview with Fox News, Tulsi Gabbard had linked “cancel culture" a term used to describe the backlash faced by people who say or do offensive things to extremist groups like Isis and Al Qaeda.