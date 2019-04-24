English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Tum Se Na Ho Payega': Congress Mocks BJP After Reports of PM Modi's Presser Turn Out False
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Modi, saying that he is "scared" to face a press conference.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a recent election rally.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday used BJP's denial of media reports, which stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a press conference in Varanasi, to take a dig at him, and said, "tum se na ho payega (you will not be able to do it)".
After media reports claimed that Prime Minister Modi would hold a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi, the BJP clarified that there is no presser scheduled either on Thursday or Friday.
Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi from April 25-26 to file his nomination.
Seizing on to the BJP clarification, the Congress tweeted: "Tum se na ho payega".
After releasing the Congress' manifesto on April 2, Gandhi had asked the media persons to question the prime minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".
"You ask me questions, but you are scared of him. Ask him 'Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press'...We will defeat him in the polls," Gandhi had said.
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
