ARN EU/04/19/13618
'Tum Se Na Ho Payega': Congress Mocks BJP After Reports of PM Modi's Presser Turn Out False

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Modi, saying that he is "scared" to face a press conference.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
'Tum Se Na Ho Payega': Congress Mocks BJP After Reports of PM Modi's Presser Turn Out False
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a recent election rally.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday used BJP's denial of media reports, which stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a press conference in Varanasi, to take a dig at him, and said, "tum se na ho payega (you will not be able to do it)".

After media reports claimed that Prime Minister Modi would hold a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi, the BJP clarified that there is no presser scheduled either on Thursday or Friday.

Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi from April 25-26 to file his nomination.

Seizing on to the BJP clarification, the Congress tweeted: "Tum se na ho payega".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Modi, saying that he is "scared" to face a press conference.

After releasing the Congress' manifesto on April 2, Gandhi had asked the media persons to question the prime minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".

"You ask me questions, but you are scared of him. Ask him 'Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press'...We will defeat him in the polls," Gandhi had said.
