GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Tumkur City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G.B Jyothi Ganesh Won

Live election result of 132 Tumkur City constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tumkur City MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tumkur City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G.B Jyothi Ganesh Won
Live election result of 132 Tumkur City constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tumkur City MLA.
Tumkur City (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,56,355 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,27,828 are male, 1,28,465 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.48 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP G.B Jyothi Ganesh Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6042135.57%G.B Jyothi Ganesh
JD(S)5512832.45%N.Govindaraju
INC5121930.15%Dr. Rafeeq Ahmed.S.
NOTA13090.77%Nota
SJP(A)3830.23%C.Thippeswamy
IND3450.20%R.Shariff(Afsar)
IND2530.15%Prakash. R.A. Jain
AIMEP1570.09%Nissar Ahmed (Arif)
JD(U)1310.08%Veerappa Devaru R.S
IND1190.07%Nagaraju R.
KPJP1180.07%Babajan(Dubaibabu)
KJP1040.06%Raju
FCI950.06%Reshma Mariam
RMVP890.05%Manjula. M

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,608 votes (2.61%) securing 31.58% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.79%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,949 votes (1.85%) registering 37.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.62%.

Check the table below for Tumkur City live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You