1-min read

Tumkur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) D.C. Gowrishankar Won

Live election result of 133 Tumkur Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tumkur Rural MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 1:44 PM IST
Tumkur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) D.C. Gowrishankar Won
Live election result of 133 Tumkur Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tumkur Rural MLA.
Tumkur Rural (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,99,667 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,050 are male, 99,521 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status JD(S) D.C. Gowrishankar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8274048.01%D.C. Gowrishankar
BJP7710044.74%B. Suresh Gowda
INC76334.43%Rayasandra Ravikumar
NOTA15300.89%Nota
IND9060.53%Siddarame Gowda. T.B.
WPOI7180.42%Tajuddin Shariff
IND5080.29%K.V.Srinivas Kalkere
AIMEP3510.20%Sunil Yadav. S.
IND2390.14%Shabbir Ahmed
IND2200.13%Anwar
IND1500.09%Arun Gowda.H.B.
IND1400.08%Yoga Narasimha Murthy.T.H.
IND970.06%Guluru Rangaiah Nagaraju

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,572 votes (1.07%) securing 37.5% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.71%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,392 votes (23.35%) registering 50.08% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78%.

Check the table below for Tumkur Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

