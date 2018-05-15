English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tumkur Rural Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) D.C. Gowrishankar Won
Live election result of 133 Tumkur Rural constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Tumkur Rural MLA.
Tumkur Rural (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Tumkur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 1,99,667 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,050 are male, 99,521 female and 23 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
RESULTS 2018
BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,572 votes (1.07%) securing 37.5% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.71%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,392 votes (23.35%) registering 50.08% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78%.
Check the table below for Tumkur Rural live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
|Live Status
|JD(S)
|D.C. Gowrishankar
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|JD(S)
|82740
|48.01%
|D.C. Gowrishankar
|BJP
|77100
|44.74%
|B. Suresh Gowda
|INC
|7633
|4.43%
|Rayasandra Ravikumar
|NOTA
|1530
|0.89%
|Nota
|IND
|906
|0.53%
|Siddarame Gowda. T.B.
|WPOI
|718
|0.42%
|Tajuddin Shariff
|IND
|508
|0.29%
|K.V.Srinivas Kalkere
|AIMEP
|351
|0.20%
|Sunil Yadav. S.
|IND
|239
|0.14%
|Shabbir Ahmed
|IND
|220
|0.13%
|Anwar
|IND
|150
|0.09%
|Arun Gowda.H.B.
|IND
|140
|0.08%
|Yoga Narasimha Murthy.T.H.
|IND
|97
|0.06%
|Guluru Rangaiah Nagaraju
