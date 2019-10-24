Tumsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तुमसर): Karemore Raju Manikrao of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

60. Tumsar (तुमसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.76%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,456 eligible electors, of which 1,53,485 were male, 1,48,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 726 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tumsar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 18468 39.63% Karemore Raju Manikrao LEADING IND 18429 39.55% Charan Sovinda Waghmare BJP 7282 15.63% Pradeep Motiram Padole IND 1395 2.99% Dr. Pankaj Subhashchandra Karemore BSP 358 0.77% Pro. Dr. Chhaya Murlidhar Gabhane NOTA 171 0.37% Nota BMKP 158 0.34% Lokhande Ravidas Shrawan VBA 148 0.32% Vijay Ramkrushna Shahare IND 97 0.21% K. K. Panchbudhe IND 53 0.11% B. M. Parshuramkar IND 40 0.09% Usha Purushottam Kesalkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,82,319 eligible electors, of which 1,43,752 were male, 1,38,567 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 726 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,121.

Tumsar has an elector sex ratio of 970.59.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Waghamare Charan Sovinda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28679 votes which was 14.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bawankar Anil Fattu of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6617 votes which was 3.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.26% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 60. Tumsar Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.7%, while it was 69.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 60. Tumsar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 351.

Extent: 60. Tumsar constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhandara district of Maharashtra: Tumsar Tehsil, Mohadi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tumsar is: 21.4022 79.6501.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tumsar results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.