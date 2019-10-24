Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tumsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तुमसर): Karemore Raju Manikrao of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tumsar (तुमसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Karemore Raju Manikrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Tumsar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तुमसर): Karemore Raju Manikrao of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tumsar (तुमसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

60. Tumsar (तुमसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.76%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,02,456 eligible electors, of which 1,53,485 were male, 1,48,971 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 726 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tumsar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
18468
39.63%
Karemore Raju Manikrao
IND
18429
39.55%
Charan Sovinda Waghmare
BJP
7282
15.63%
Pradeep Motiram Padole
IND
1395
2.99%
Dr. Pankaj Subhashchandra Karemore
BSP
358
0.77%
Pro. Dr. Chhaya Murlidhar Gabhane
NOTA
171
0.37%
Nota
BMKP
158
0.34%
Lokhande Ravidas Shrawan
VBA
148
0.32%
Vijay Ramkrushna Shahare
IND
97
0.21%
K. K. Panchbudhe
IND
53
0.11%
B. M. Parshuramkar
IND
40
0.09%
Usha Purushottam Kesalkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,82,319 eligible electors, of which 1,43,752 were male, 1,38,567 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 726 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,121.

Tumsar has an elector sex ratio of 970.59.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Waghamare Charan Sovinda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28679 votes which was 14.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bawankar Anil Fattu of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6617 votes which was 3.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.26% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 60. Tumsar Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.7%, while it was 69.47 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 60. Tumsar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 351.

Extent: 60. Tumsar constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhandara district of Maharashtra: Tumsar Tehsil, Mohadi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tumsar is: 21.4022 79.6501.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tumsar results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

