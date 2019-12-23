Tundi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

42. Tundi (टुंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Tundi is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,80,131 eligible electors, of which 1,46,438 were male, 1,33,690 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Tundi, there are 5166 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2427 are male, 2738 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2079 voters in the 80+ age category and 3115 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Tundi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Bhaskar Prasad Ojha JMM -- -- Mathura Prasad Mahato AJSU -- -- Raj Kishore Mahato CPI -- -- Surendra Sharma JD(U) -- -- Kishor Kumar Tiwary AAP -- -- Dip Narayan Singh IND -- -- Gyan Ranjan Sinha IND -- -- Dwaraka Prasad Lala IND -- -- Pradaip Kumar Modi BJP -- -- Vikram Pandey JVMP -- -- Saba Ahmad AIFB -- -- Gopal Mahali IND -- -- Md. Shaukat Raza

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,53,824 eligible electors, of which 1,34,906 were male, 1,18,918 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,34,548.

Tundi has an elector sex ratio of 912.95.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raj Kishore Mahato of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 1126 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 31.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 918 votes which was 0.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 30.04% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 42. Tundi Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 25 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.56%, while it was 57.89% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 42. Tundi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 42. Tundi constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Tundi police station in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division; Topchanchi police station and Gram Panchayats Dharkiro, Daludih, Rajganj, Bagdaha, Dhawachita, Nagri Kalan and Ramkanalichandur in Katras police station in Baghmara sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tundi is: 23.9097 86.2342.

