Tundla Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Tundla Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Tundla is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Tundla was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 10 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Tundla seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Tundla constituency: Prempal Singh Dhangar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bhagwan Singh (Bharatiya Kisan Parivartan Party), Sanjeev Kumar Chak (Bahujan Samaj Party), Mithilesh Majhawar (Independent), Sachin Kumar Mycol Den (Independent), Ashok Kumar (Jan Adhikar Party), Dharmveer (Moulik Adhikar Party), Satish Kumar (Parivartan Samaj Party), Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party), Maharaj Singh Dhangar (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.