Tundla Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tundla seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Satihs Kumar Kamal (BKPP), Rakesh Babu (SP), Smt. Yogesh Diwakar (INC), Amar Singh (BSP), Prem Pal Singh Dhangar (BJP), Om Prakash (BJMP), Deepak Kumar (APJP), Naresh Kumar (ASPKR), Bablu Singh (AAP), Man Iratnam Gautam (PPOID), Yatendra Kumar (VIP), Anil Singh (IND), Satyendra Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.53%, which is -3.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satya Pal Singh Baghel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.95 Tundla (टुंडला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Tundla is part of Firozabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 328516 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,093 were male and 1,47,412 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tundla in 2019 was: 814 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,55,345 eligible electors, of which 1,90,139 were male,1,59,547 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,26,192 eligible electors, of which 1,79,126 were male, 1,47,055 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tundla in 2017 was 177. In 2012, there were 446 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satya Pal Singh Baghel of BJP won in this seat defeating Rakesh Babu of BSP by a margin of 56,070 which was 23.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rakesh Babu of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Akhlesh Kumar of SP by a margin of 7,946 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 32.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 95 Tundla Assembly segment of the 20. Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP won the Firozabad Parliament seat defeating Akshay Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Firozabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tundla are: Satihs Kumar Kamal (BKPP), Rakesh Babu (SP), Smt. Yogesh Diwakar (INC), Amar Singh (BSP), Prem Pal Singh Dhangar (BJP), Om Prakash (BJMP), Deepak Kumar (APJP), Naresh Kumar (ASPKR), Bablu Singh (AAP), Man Iratnam Gautam (PPOID), Yatendra Kumar (VIP), Anil Singh (IND), Satyendra Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.66%, while it was 63.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tundla went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.95 Tundla Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 389. In 2012, there were 374 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.95 Tundla comprises of the following areas of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Tundla Tehsil; KCs 1 Narkhi and 2 Pachwan of 2 Firozabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tundla constituency, which are: Fatehabad, Agra Rural, Etmadpur, Jalesar, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tundla is approximately 491 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tundla is: 27°14’26.5"N 78°20’08.2"E.

