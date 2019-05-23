Tura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tura Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Rikman Garrey Momin INC -- -- Dr. Mukul Sangma NPP -- -- Agatha K. Sangma

Tura is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Meghalaya in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 82.77%. The estimated literacy level of Tura is 69.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Purno Agitok Sangma of NPP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39,716 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPP had a vote share of 52.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 2 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Agatha K Sangma of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,945 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 45.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.13% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.66% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tura was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,97,230 men, 2,89,271 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Tura is: 25.5174 90.2067Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तुरा, मेघालय (Hindi); টুরা, মেঘালয় (Bengali); तुरा, मेघालय (Marathi); તુરા, મેઘાલય (Gujarati); தூரா, மேகாலயா (Tamil); తురా, మేఘాలయ (Telugu); ತುರಾ, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ (Kannada); തുറ, മേഘാാലയ (Malayalam).