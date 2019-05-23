English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tura MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Tura is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Meghalaya in North East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.87% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 82.77%. The estimated literacy level of Tura is 69.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Purno Agitok Sangma of NPP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39,716 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPP had a vote share of 52.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 2 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Agatha K Sangma of NCP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 17,945 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled. NCP had a vote share of 45.14% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.13% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tura was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,97,230 men, 2,89,271 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tura Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tura is: 25.5174 90.2067
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तुरा, मेघालय (Hindi); টুরা, মেঘালয় (Bengali); तुरा, मेघालय (Marathi); તુરા, મેઘાલય (Gujarati); தூரா, மேகாலயா (Tamil); తురా, మేఘాలయ (Telugu); ತುರಾ, ಮೇಘಾಲಯ (Kannada); തുറ, മേഘാാലയ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Tura Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Rikman Garrey Momin
INC
--
--
Dr. Mukul Sangma
NPP
--
--
Agatha K. Sangma
