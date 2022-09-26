Turbulence Again in Rajasthan Congress Cockpit; Pilot’s Flight May Crash-land as Gehlot Crew Unhappy | Key Points

Ground control situation in Rajasthan is suddenly haywire with the state government in danger of collapsing after a group of Congress MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi late on Sunday. The legislators are upset over buzz that rebel Sachin Pilot may succeed Gehlot as CM if he becomes the party’s national president, and majority have threatened to resign from their assembly membership.

The political crisis unfolded as a group of MLAs in Gehlot’s camp reached the assembly speaker’s residence to submit their resignation ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, which was called to decide on the chief minister’s successor.

After interim party president Sonia Gandhi intervened, observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal from the Gehlot camp. But, results of the meeting remained unannounced as this report was being published. Later in the night, MLAs were seen leaving Joshi’s residence in Jaipur.

The chain of events reflected a worsening power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot, who was tipped to be the CM’s replacement. Khachariyawas said a total of 92 MLAs had banded together and were “angry” that Gehlot had not consulted them on the fate of the CM post if he is elected party president.

The Congress has 108 members in the 200-member House and enjoys the support of 13 Independents. The group of MLAs earlier held a meeting at Dhariwal’s residence, seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of Pilot being made the next CM.

Here is all the action from Rajasthan as Congress attempts to pacify the “Gehlot loyalists”:

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal met observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence. “We aren’t going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with the MLAs of the Rajasthan Congress,” Maken said. Legislators in chief minister Gehlot’s camp are of the view that his successor should be someone instrumental in saving the government during a political crisis and not someone involved in the bid to topple it. This was a veiled dig at Pilot, who had rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership along with 18 other MLAs in July 2020. Another leader, Govind Ram Meghwal, said Gehlot could shoulder both roles, that of CM as well as national president. He said if Gehlot did not remain CM, the party will face major trouble winning the next assembly elections. Independent legislator and Gehlot’s adviser Sanyam Lodha said the government could be in danger if the sentiments of the MLAs were not taken into account. “If the decision is not taken keeping the MLAs’ sentiments in mind, the government will be in danger,” Lodha said after the meeting at Dhariwal’s residence. Khachariyawas said only 10 to 15 MLAs were being heard while others were sidelined. “Party doesn’t listen to us, decisions are being taken without,” he said, adding, “CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of the MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us. All are angry and resigning. They are upset as to how CM Ashok Gehlot can take a decision without consulting them.” Before the meeting at Dhariwal’s residence, Khachariyawas said talks of changing the CM will happen after Gehlot became the party president. Out of 102 MLAs, anybody could be the CM and the decision will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot, he added. Lodha said the demand by the MLAs was clear: Gehlot should remain the CM. “If CM is made as per the wishes of MLAs then the government will function smoothly, if that doesn’t happen then there’s a danger of government collapsing,” the independent MLA added. Minister Subhash Garg reminded everyone of the situation in Punjab. He said Gehlot should be taken in the loop when it comes to deciding the next CM of Rajasthan, so that the Congress can form the government again in 2023. “It’s regrettable how some people (referring to Sachin Pilot), who broke discipline, are considered for the post (of CM). Hope nothing goes down as it did in Punjab. All these talks (of naming Sachin Pilot the CM) should happen if the CM is announced as the next party chief,” Garg added. Earlier in the day, while offering prayers at Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer, Gehlot said a one-line resolution stating all MLAs have full faith in the party president’s decision on his successor is likely to be passed during the CLP. “This has been a tradition in the Congress from the beginning that whenever the legislature party meeting is held at the time of election or for the selection of a CM, a one-line resolution is definitely passed to give all rights to the Congress president. And, I understand this will happen today too,” Gehlot said. “All Congressmen unanimously keep faith in the Congress president, and today also, you will get a glimpse of it. You need not have to think much about ifs and buts,” he added. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the CM’s post soon after the Congress won the assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the CM for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot and 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot’s leadership.

(With PTI inputs)

