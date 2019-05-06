English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Turn Out in Record Numbers': PM Modi's Message to His 'Young Friends' Ahead of Phase Five Voting
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: As the country went to polls in the fifth phase of the national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to come out in large numbers and cast their vote.
"Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers," he wrote on Twitter.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, also tweeted on Monday morning, urging voters to cast their valuable votes.
His colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.
Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019
A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future.
I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers.
Today is the polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats including Lucknow in the 5th phase of General Elections.— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2019
I urge all the voters to cast their valuable votes with great enthusiasm and vote in large numbers.
