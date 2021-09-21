Turncoat Rajib Banerjee Says BJP Should Not Have Fielded Candidate in Bhabanipur

Rajib Banerjee has not yet got a “ghar wapsi” signal from TMC but he has started playing openly for TMC. Today he said, “BJP has not put a candidate in the Rajya Sabha election knowing they will lose. Similarly, they should not have fielded a candidate in Bhabanipur too. The person who has won with 213 seats, putting a candidate against her is not right. I know Mamata Banerjee will win with a thumping majority in Bhabanipur.”

Banerjee also supported Babul Supriyo and said, “I support what Babul has said. The type of campaign and whatever was done during the Assembly election was not right.” He too was hitting out on Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee was the person who went to Delhi in a chartered flight and took the BJP flag from Amit Shah.

He was defeated from his own seat in Domjur and after that, he started showing his differences with the party. After Mukul Roy, “Ghar Wapsi “ sources say that he started trying for a re-entry.

First, he wrote on social media saying that the way BJP still campaigning against an elected government in West Bengal is not right and the campaigning technique was wrong.

However, TMC is not in a hurry to take back turncoats but sources confirm News18 that talks are on and Rajib believes that he might get back soon.

BJP on the other hand has not kept Rajib in any organisational meeting and they are almost considering him to be out.

