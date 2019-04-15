English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it Alone in Polls
A furious Rajbhar had walked into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow at 3 am on Sunday with his resignation letter and demanded to see him. He was turned away and was told that the Chief Minister was sleeping.
File photo of Om Prakash Rajbhar.
Loading...
Ballia (UP): There is fresh ally trouble for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state.
"The SBSP will contest the Lok Sabha election on its own. It will field candidates from 25 seats (in Uttar Pradesh) and their names will be announced soon," party chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters at his residence here.
A furious Rajbhar had walked into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow at 3 am on Sunday with his resignation letter and demanded to see him. He was turned away and was told that the Chief Minister was sleeping.
According to sources, the bone of contention was that the BJP was only ready to field a candidate on its symbol, which was disapproved Rajbhar. He insisted to use his party symbol even if the SBSP got just one seat to contest.
The SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
The Uttar Pradesh minister for backward class welfare and divyangjan empowerment said he had sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but was yet to get an appointment.
Rajbhar also said if the BJP wanted to remove him from the council of ministers, it could do so.
Meanwhile, Rajbhar's son and SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, "The alliance with the BJP is for the Assembly polls and not for Lok Sabha elections."
"The SBSP will contest the Lok Sabha election on its own. It will field candidates from 25 seats (in Uttar Pradesh) and their names will be announced soon," party chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters at his residence here.
A furious Rajbhar had walked into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow at 3 am on Sunday with his resignation letter and demanded to see him. He was turned away and was told that the Chief Minister was sleeping.
According to sources, the bone of contention was that the BJP was only ready to field a candidate on its symbol, which was disapproved Rajbhar. He insisted to use his party symbol even if the SBSP got just one seat to contest.
The SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
The Uttar Pradesh minister for backward class welfare and divyangjan empowerment said he had sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but was yet to get an appointment.
Rajbhar also said if the BJP wanted to remove him from the council of ministers, it could do so.
Meanwhile, Rajbhar's son and SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, "The alliance with the BJP is for the Assembly polls and not for Lok Sabha elections."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
- 'Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law': What Indians Googled During 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Global Launch Likely on May 14: Everything You Need to Know
- UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati and Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Indians From Spitting Paan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results