Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it Alone in Polls

A furious Rajbhar had walked into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow at 3 am on Sunday with his resignation letter and demanded to see him. He was turned away and was told that the Chief Minister was sleeping.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Ballia (UP): There is fresh ally trouble for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state.

"The SBSP will contest the Lok Sabha election on its own. It will field candidates from 25 seats (in Uttar Pradesh) and their names will be announced soon," party chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters at his residence here.

A furious Rajbhar had walked into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow at 3 am on Sunday with his resignation letter and demanded to see him. He was turned away and was told that the Chief Minister was sleeping.

According to sources, the bone of contention was that the BJP was only ready to field a candidate on its symbol, which was disapproved Rajbhar. He insisted to use his party symbol even if the SBSP got just one seat to contest.

The SBSP had won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh minister for backward class welfare and divyangjan empowerment said he had sought time from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but was yet to get an appointment.

Rajbhar also said if the BJP wanted to remove him from the council of ministers, it could do so.

Meanwhile, Rajbhar's son and SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, "The alliance with the BJP is for the Assembly polls and not for Lok Sabha elections."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
